NBA
Bulls stumble: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and Michael Beasley added 17 as the New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-92 on Monday night.
Enes Kanter had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Troy Williams added 11 for the Knicks.
Cristiano Felicio scored a career-high 17 points for the Bulls, who were missing their top three scorers and went 3-for-30 from 3-point range. Bobby Portis and Antonio Blakeney scored 16 points apiece.
Lue leaves Cavs: Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.
Lue said Monday in a statement that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is and offered no timetable for his return. The coach said he feels he needs to step away "and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation" from which to coach the rest of the season.
Associate head coach Larry Drew will run the team in Lue's absence starting with Monday's home game against Milwaukee. Drew said he received a text message from Lue at 1:30 a.m. saying, "It's your show."
No death penalty: The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright won't face the death penalty if convicted of killing him more than seven years ago in Tennessee, a prosecutor said Monday.
Shelby County prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a judge during a hearing that Sherra Wright won't face a death sentence if found guilty of first degree murder in her ex-husband's shooting death. She is being held without bond and has pleaded not guilty in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Memphis' history.
Tennis
Martina angry: Martina Navratilova said she is "extremely angry" and feels let down by the BBC after learning that John McEnroe gets paid at least 10 times more than her for their broadcasting roles at Wimbledon.
In a list of the BBC's highest-paid workers published last year, it was revealed that McEnroe earned between 150,000-199,999 pounds ($210,000-280,000) for working at Wimbledon. Navratilova said she gets paid 15,000 pounds ($21,000).
Navratilova, a nine-time singles champion at the All England Club, said she was told by the BBC that she earns a "comparable amount, so ... we were not told the truth."
The BBC responded to Navratilova's comments by saying that, as an "occasional contributor," she appears on fewer broadcasts and is on a different type of contract than McEnroe.
NFL
Texans sign Mathieu: The Houston Texans said Monday they had signed unrestricted free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu and claimed wide receiver Sammie Coates off waivers from Cleveland.
Mathieu was released last week by Arizona after five seasons when the two sides couldn't rework his contract. The 25-year-old safety was due for $18.75 million of his contract to be guaranteed when the league year officially began and Arizona saved nearly $5 million in cap space by cutting him.
He has 11 career interceptions, four sacks, 41 passes defensed and 303 total tackles in 66 NFL games during a career plagued by injuries.
Pouncey to Chargers: Veteran center Mike Pouncey agreed to a two-year contract Monday with the Los Angeles Chargers, who added a standout run-blocker to their powerful offense.
Pouncey was released by Miami last week after the three-time Pro Bowl selection refused a pay cut. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, his seventh in the NFL.
Panthers get Wright: A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers and unrestricted free agent slot wide receiver Jarius Wright have agreed on a three-year deal.
The 28-year-old Wright has spent all six NFL seasons with the Vikings and is familiar with Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner, having worked under him in Minnesota.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Wright had 18 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns last season.
