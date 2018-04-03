CHICAGO — Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and Sean Kilpatrick added 21 off the bench to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 120-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
Justin Holiday had 19 points and Bobby Portis added 16 for Chicago, which has won three straight.
Dwight Howard scored 23 points and Malik Monk had 21 for Charlotte, which has dropped four straight.
Markkanen didn't play in the fourth quarter and totaled just 24 minutes for the game. The 7-foot rookie was 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.
The Bulls also announced that guard Denzel Valentine will miss the rest of the season after surgery this week on his left knee.
Players suspended: Dallas Mavericks center Nerlens Noel and Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha have been suspended five games for violating the NBA's anti-drug program.
Noel's ban will cover the final five games of the season for the lottery-bound Mavericks, starting Tuesday night against Portland.
Sefolosha had surgery on the MCL in his right knee in January and hasn't returned. His suspension will begin in the next regular-season or playoff game when he is eligible and physically able to play.
NFL
Cooks traded: The New England Patriots have traded deep threat receiver Brandin Cooks to the Rams for Los Angeles' first-round draft pick, 23rd overall.
In the deal Tuesday, New England also sends a fourth-round choice to the Rams, who give the Patriots a sixth-rounder.
Cooks, 24, was New Orleans' first-round selection in 2014 and played three seasons for the Saints. He was acquired 13 months ago by New England for a first-rounder and other picks, and made 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season with the Patriots.
Vegas stadium approved: Officials in Nevada's Clark County have approved the sale of bonds for the construction of the Oakland Raiders' stadium in Las Vegas.
Clark County commissioners voted 6-1 Tuesday in favor of the ordinance authorizing the sale of $750 million in general obligation revenue bonds.
The Raiders want to start 2020 season at the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium being built across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip. The team has agreed to a 30-year lease.
Brees files suit: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has filed a lawsuit accusing a California businessman of cheating him out of $9 million through jewelry purchases.
Area media report that Brees and his wife filed suit Monday in California against Vahid Moradi, who operates CJ Charles Jewelers in San Diego.
Brees claims multiple pieces of jewelry he purchased as investments over time appraised for $9 million less than he paid for the pieces. The items include a blue-diamond ring that cost about $8.2 million.
Olympics
Bids for 2026 Games: Seven countries are interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Cities in Austria, Canada, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey have submitted formal expressions of interest to the International Olympic Committee. The vote is scheduled for September 2019.
The IOC has tried to attract more bidders after only two candidates reached the vote for the 2022 Games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.