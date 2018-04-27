In a little more than a week, absentee ballots in Scott County will be ready for the June 5 primary.
The primary will be the first big election since the state's new voter ID law rolled out. And while the law won't fully take effect until 2019, election officials across the state are already letting voters know about the changes.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said that she has about two dozen places where she's going to give presentations about the changes in the law. She adds she's willing to take on more, too.
"Anyone that wants me to come, I don’t care if it’s 10 people, I’ll come,” she said.
With the primary only five weeks away, requests for absentee ballots have been starting to roll into her office.
There have been some problems. About 40 requests were submitted using old request forms, which did not incorporate the voter ID changes.
In those instances, election officials are contacting people to collect the correct information.
Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State office, said last week the office is reaching out to parties and candidates to make sure they use the newly updated forms, which incorporate the changes in the law.
So far, the use of the old forms appears to be an isolated problem. A check of a four other auditor's office in eastern Iowa did not reveal the same issues.
Still, election officials know there are significant changes in the offing because of the new law.
In 2018, voters will be asked for an ID when they go to the polls.
There are six approved forms of identification, including an Iowa driver's license, state non-operator ID, U.S. passport, military ID, veterans ID card or the new state-issued voter ID card.
The secretary of state's office said last December it had identified about 120,000 people it was mailing cards to. About 7,500 of those went to people in Scott County.
This year, if a people don't have the right ID, they can still cast a regular ballot but will need to sign an oath verifying their identify.
Absentee requests also require an ID, whether it's the driver's license or non-operator ID number -- or the four digit PIN that can be found on new voter ID cards.
There also is a shorter window for absentee voting. Instead of 40 days, it will now be 29.
Also, mail requests for absentee ballots must be received by the auditor's office by the Friday (11 days) before the election, or May 25th for the primary.
It's 10 days before in a general election.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, a voter ID will be required. If a person doesn't have the approved forms of ID, they could have another registered voter (who does have an ID) attest to their identity.
Also, he or she could still vote a provisional ballot, but then must provide an ID by the Monday after the election.
Auditors across the state have been posting information to their web sites to explain the changes. Some are taking more creative approaches. The Johnson County auditor's office created a video, which it posted at the front of its web site (http://www.johnson-county.com/dept_auditor.aspx?id=12195).
Moritz said she will be using the video as part of her own education efforts, along with one from the federal Election Assistance Commission, as well as other visual aids.
