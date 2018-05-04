CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton woman accused of shaking her infant daughter and tossing her into a bassinet has taken a plea deal.
The Clinton Herald reports that a judge accepted 22-year-old Naelynn Trude's plea of not guilty on Thursday. The charge of child endangerment resulting in injury had been reduced in return for Trude's plea.
Clinton County District Court records say prosecutors agreed to recommend a suspended sentence as part of the agreement, but the agreement is not binding on the judge. Trude's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14.
Investigators say Trude acknowledged shaking the little girl in July and tossing her into the bassinet while she continued to cry.
A doctor says the baby's injuries included a skull fracture and retinal bleeding.
— Associated Press
