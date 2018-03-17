Hands on her knees, China Dow watched intently as the clock ticked down. Finally, she could let out all the emotion and exuberance and began hugging everyone in sight.
The Florida Gulf Coast senior then skipped across the court in Stanford's Maples Pavilion screaming in delight while waving her arms toward the fittingly green-clad crowd on St. Patrick's Day.
For the Eagles, the gold was their all-out grit.
Dow scored 21 points and played stingy defense in the paint against Missouri star Sophie Cunningham, and No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast pulled off an upset in the Lexington Regional with an 80-70 win Saturday against the fifth-seeded Tigers.
"We're just putting our name on the map to let people know we are not just a soft, mid-major team," Dow said. "We can compete with the best of the best."
Cunningham took over on the low block to get Missouri (24-8) going and scored a season-high 35 points — most by a Tigers player in an NCAA tournament game — and made 14 of 16 free throws. But she didn't get much help.
Dow made two free throws with 1:12 left as the Eagles kept pushing until the final buzzer to run their winning streak to 11 games with a 21st victory in the last 22 games.
Florida Gulf Coast (31-4) will play Monday against No. 4 seed Stanford (23-10), an 82-68 winner against 13th-seeded Gonzaga in Saturday's second game.
Mizzou, coached by former St. Ambrose player and coach Robin Pingeton, won its SEC Tournament opener and earned a third straight NCAA berth, the first time the program has done so since 1984-86, but missed out on earning at least one victory in three straight tournaments for the first time in school history.
Ohio State 87, George Washington 45: Stephanie Mavunga scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Ohio State routed George Washington. Ohio State (28-6) moves on to Monday to play Central Michigan.
Central Michigan 78, LSU 69: Tinara Moore scored 25 points to help 11th-seeded Central Michigan get its first women's NCAA Tournament win.
Arizona State 73, Nebraska 62: Robbi Ryan scored 16 points and Kianna Ibis added 14 to lead Arizona State over Nebraska.
Florida State 91, Little Rock 49: Shakayla Thomas scored 26 points and Florida State defeated Little Rock.
Georgia 68, Mercer 63: Caliya Robinson had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Mackenzie Engram added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Georgia held off Mercer.
Duke 72, Belmont 58: Leaonna Odom scored a career-high 25 points, including nine in Duke's dominant third period, and the Blue Devils beat Belmont.
Buffalo 102, South Florida 79: Cierra Dillard scored a career-high 36 points and Buffalo got its first women's NCAA Tournament victory.
Quinnipiac 86, Miami 72: Jen Fay led a balanced ninth-seeded Quinnipiac offense with 19 points and the Bobcats beat Miami, eliminating the Hurricanes from the women's NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.
Mississippi State 95, Nicholls 50: Victoria Vivians scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (33-1).
Texas 83, Maine 54: Jatarie White scored 17 points and Texas used an overwhelming first half to romp to a win over Maine.
UCLA 71, American U. 60: Monique Billings scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds, Kennedy Burke added 15 points to lead UCLA.
Oklahoma State 84, Syracuse 57: Freshman Jaden Hobbs scored a career-high 27 points, Loryn Goodwin and Kaylee Jensen added 19 and Oklahoma State beat Syracuse.
Stanford 82, Gonzaga 68: Alanna Smith scored 20 points, freshman Kiana Williams made a sensational women's NCAA Tournament debut, and Stanford beat cold-shooting Gonzaga.
