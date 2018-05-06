It was to have been a night of baubles and bubbly — dancing and dinner —with a flashy finale of an appearance by matinee idol Cary Grant. The finale was death. I was there, for every moment of it, and hours earlier had a premonition that this movie heartthrob would never live to make his last curtain call.
I followed his final moments while dolled up in a tuxedo, right unto his death that night. It was a charade of sorts, not unlike the memorable movie, “Charade,” in which he suavely co-starred with Audrey Hepburn. I waited, a death watch that night. My wife tied up the only phone line in an impromptu press room at St. Luke’s Hospital (now Genesis East) so this newspaper could gain precious moments to beat the competition that had gathered from all over the nation.
I recall it so well, that November night with the temp in the 40s. Festival of Trees was a gaudy gala in the north wing of the RiverCenter while we wined and dined with my boss, Dan Hayes, who was editor of the Quad-City Times at that time, and his wife, Carol. The ($75 per) evening would be topped off with Grant’s appearance at the Adler, speaking and showing film clips of some of his most memorable, “An Affair to Remember,” “North by Northwest” and “To Catch a Thief.”
Abruptly, during the giddy goings-on, there was an announcement, “Cary Grant is ill and will be unable to appear onstage this evening.”
There was a groan from the audience — an “u-h-h-h-h” of disappointment — but the party went on. Hayes and I quickly left the ballroom, leaving our wives behind, as newsmen are often adept to do. Hayes hurried to the Blackhawk Hotel, where Cary Grant was staying with his wife, Barbara. I rushed to the office. I told Kathie Obradovich, who was on the Times news desk: “They just announced at the party that Cary Grant is sick. I sense that he is dead.”
What a premonition that was!
I picked up my wife at the gala and said, “We’re going to the hospital to check out Cary Grant.”
Her response, “I hope he just has the flu.”
A sad night to remember
I was the first newsman at the hospital. Hospital people — who are prone to be this way — had nothing to say. We were shuttled into a conference room to wait, while the word was going out on the news wires that Cary Grant was ill; rumor had it that he had been felled by a stroke. J. Douglas Miller, who had been squiring Grant around all that day, was tucked away somewhere in the hospital. Where were you now, Doug, when we need you the most?
News people began to swarm into this little conference room. Bill Ryberg, a talented writer from the Des Moines Register, was there. The Chicago Tribune had flown in a reporter. The Associated Press had a writer in the waiting room. People magazine had rushed in a correspondent. All the TV stations, from miles around, were waiting with webs of wires and microphones. The place was jammed, string-taut with intensity, as the night — and deadlines — dragged on. News hawks and news hens are supposed to be tough cynics, but we felt tragedy. We sensed death. My palms were moist and I was sick at the stomach about what I was certain we would soon hear.
But we didn’t hear. St. Luke’s imported a PR person, Bill Bodnar, from crosstown Mercy Hospital because its own PR man was out of town. We slumped on couches, griping about not knowing what was going on. The PR man brought in bowls of fruit, a couple loaves of bread and a plate of sliced baloney.
The Register’s Ryberg groaned, “That’s a sign that this is going to be a long night.”
We grew angry when Karla Christensen of Channel 4 said, “We just got word from the station that United Press is quoting CNN in London that Grant is dead.”
Twenty years ago was a time before cell phones, so I told my wife to tie up the only phone that was nearby. I ordered the office for someone — anyone — to hang onto a newsroom phone even if it takes hours. I wanted us to be the first to officially break the story. We were already past deadline and there — in this pack of news people — Helen and I stood looked so out of place. She was still in her glittery ball gown; I was in my monkey suit tuxedo.
Impatiently we waited for hours to learn if Cary Grant was dead or alive. Being the gray-hair in this motley group of news people, I acted as spokesman. It was 12:30 a.m., I pounded on a glass door where hospital officialdom had been sworn to some secrecy:
“It’s a helluva note that we have to learn from London that Cary Grant has died in Davenport.”
The place was punched with drama when a hospital spokesman abruptly appeared: “Ten minutes.” James Stuhler, hospital administrator, apologized for the delay to tell that Grant was, indeed, dead. His widow did not want any official announcement until Cary’s daughter, Jennifer, had been informed. Dr. James Gilson, the Davenport cardiologist who attended Grant during the final two hours of his life, stood before a glare of TV lights. With microphones stacked on a thick obstetrics text, he tersely announced that Cary Grant had died of a massive intercerebral hemorrhage, or a stroke, at 11:22 p.m.
My wife was there on the phone, holding the line to the newsroom still open. “Yes, he’s dead, it’s official,” I remember saying. I had a crack in my voice.
About an hour later, maybe it was 2 or 3 a.m., Helen and I walked down a long, dark, hollow hospital hallway together. Dr. Gilson was in a casual sweater, munching on a pear from the “press room banquet.” He put an arm on my shoulder and said, “Guys like Cary Grant are supposed live forever.”
By now, it was Nov. 30. My wife grasped my hand. She said, “Honey, do you realize that this is our wedding anniversary?”
