It is some years since I first dreamed of running away with the circus and being a clown. It was a childhood dream. In modest ways, I have joyously done that.
Always, I have had a curiosity about what real clowns do when they are not in white face and fright wigs.
This week I found out. I lunched with two clowns from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, playing through Sunday afternoon at the iWireless Center in Moline.
Here's how it went:
The pair prance into Cafe Fresh, a couple of blocks from the iwC, as if they are about to do a caper in the center ring. They look like college kids.
Taylor Albin, who is from Mineral Wells, Texas, holds the door for two customers, making a bowing gesture as if performing. He is a two-year clown on the Ringling show.
Alex Barney, from Bridgeport, Conn. is a three-year clown.
They are among 12 clowns in clown alley; "alley" is the count of clowns on a circus.
Before they can order their chicken salad and croissants, we talk circus, of wire walkers and drivers in the criss-crossing globe of death.
"YOU TRAVEL on the circus train. Is that good? Fun? Comfortable?" I ask.
Both chime, "It's great and the price is right." By that they mean their "rental" tab is $1 a day. Each has his own compartment, and the train diner is called the "pie car." They pay for their meals.
"This year's pie car is new, shiny chrome. Good food," says Alex.
These clowns dig into their chicken salad, chatting about how - between performances - they stake out interesting places in each town.
Taylor throws up his hands while enthusing about a discovery they made in Moline. "An ice cream shop called Lago's is like nothing I have seen anywhere in America."
When not scoping out cities, they read and snooze and watch videos. "I would guess we've watched the movie 'The Greatest Show on Earth' about 200 times," says Alex. The best-selling novel, "Water for Elephants," is favored current reading.
THE TWO are compulsive, non-stop talkers about the good life of a circus, though clowns have the toughest, most demanding jobs on a show.
"The Quad-Cities is a nice, easy run," Taylor says, (3 and 7 p.m. today, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday). Alex interrupts, "It gets tough when we do a six pack - six shows in a weekend. We do weekend nine packs at Madison Square Garden. That's 'Whew!' "
"Is the pay right for all the work?" I ask Alex, watching as he pours three packets of sugar into his coffee. The two are hedgy about salaries, but it comes out that a first-of-May newcomer may get $300 a week, and an experienced clown can expect $500 on up.
"Look at the bright sun," says a happy-faced Alex, pointing out the restaurant window.
I ask, "But what happens when you're bummed out and don't feel good? How do you wear that sunshine-happy clown face at show time?"
"It's magic. Once you get out into that arena, you're a new person. You're making others laugh and forget their worries," answers Taylor. "You make them happy and that makes you happy."
There is sentimental reality in those words. Now that I have reached a sensible age, it is time that I consider running off with the circus to be a clown again. I have done that on the Ringling show and a couple of other circuses.
I have come to the realization that the most important thing in life is to make people happy.
