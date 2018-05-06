Q2030 roll-out
Dave Heller, owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits, attends the Q2030 Regional Action Plan meeting Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

“Like Whitey's ice cream, Boetje's mustard, and John Deere's tractors, Bill Wundrum is a Quad-Cities institution. We at the River Bandits aspire to entertain families each week just as Bill has done for decades. His unsinkable spirit, alacrity and generosity embody the best of our region.”

--Dave Heller, owner, Quad-Cities River Bandits

