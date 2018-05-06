Doug Miller, president of Two Rivers & Associates, a consulting firm and production executive of Motion Pictures Midwest, met Bill when Miller was a 16-year-old usher at the former RKO Orpheum Theatre.
He describes Bill as “an old-time newspaper guy” who often was at the Orpheum talking to Miller’s boss, general manager Milton Troehler.
Bill wrote about a fundraising event for the Adler Theatre, for which comedian Milton Berle performed. Like Berle, Troehler was known as “Uncle Miltie” because previously he had filled in as Berle’s straight man.
Miller remembers that Bill wrote that the fundraiser and Berle’s performances went well because Troehler's ghost still was in the theater: "One Uncle Miltie wanted to make sure things were going right for another Uncle Miltie."
--Linda Cook
