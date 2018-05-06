"Without Bill Wundram there would not have been a Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival or a renowned Bix 7 road race.
"Bill and (former Quad-City Times executive editor) Dan Hayes were the forces behind the success of both events.
"Bill's bronze statue at the Bix Plaza is in tribute to his unending support of all things Bix."
--Ed Froehlich, Race Director, Quad-City Times Bix 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.