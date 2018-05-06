Once I was having lunch at the Family Restaurant on Kimberly, when a man began choking. I went over and administered the Heimlich maneuver to remove the food and fortunately save his life. Bill was in the restaurant and observed the emergency. His account took that straightforward event and made it an amazing portrayal of a “Superhero Like Thor” leaping great distances across a dangerous chasm against immeasurable odds and obstacles to save a life. Thanks, Bill.
Bill Wundram, from his soul filled with wonder, consistently brings hope and a vision for a better life for us all.
--Davenport Mayor Frank J Klipsch
