"Without Bill Wundram there would not have been a Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival or a renowned Bix 7 road race.

"Bill and (former Quad-City Times executive editor) Dan Hayes were the forces behind the success of both events.

"Bill's bronze statue at the Bix Plaza is in tribute to his unending support of all things Bix."

--Ed Froehlich, Race Director, Quad-City Times Bix 7

