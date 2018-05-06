For the many fans of Bill it might be hard to tell the exact moment he hooked them. He could slowly win you over with his friendly neighbor genuineness and comfortable writing style. He might catch your attention with witty insight or ask a question that you never had considered. Perhaps he took you to a far-away land and made you feel like you were walking right next to him, seeing what he saw. There are the thousands upon thousands of columns, each equal parts informative, insightful and entertaining. There are the incredible travelogues he would provide that made me constantly ask “Who is a better travel writer than Bill?” Read his account on riding the Russian Blue Train and your answer will be the same as mine has always been — no one. His prodding of then-presidential candidate Al Gore – the one where Gore is emptying his pockets and explaining his love of Iowa pork — will make you envious that you don’t possess those interviewing skills.
So, to steal a circus term — something Bill certainly would appreciate — he is no one-trick pony. Columns. Travel. Politics. And, my favorite piece of writing by Bill — a hard news murder story he wrote at the young age of 78. These three sentences are so descriptive and so well paced they make me jealous. It’s a tragic story with a tragic ending and Bill took the reader to a scene most would never experience.
Her face was imbedded to its ears in mud, a sloggy inlet of a Davenport transient camp. A fire smoldered and the ground crackled from the broken glass of booze bottles.
Paula Heiser was dead, a sloshy drunk murdered.
Many of today’s Times readers may not fully understand what Bill means to this community and to journalism. He is a rarity. He made every encounter feel special, whether you were talking about an Auguste clown, Valomilk candy or Gravity Hill. A glorious career comes to an end. One that certainly will be missed and never duplicated. Bill, here’s hoping to see you down the road.
— Greg Swanson,
former Quad-City Times features editor
