John M. Humenik

John M. Humenik, president and publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal and president of Madison Newspapers Inc., will additionally become Vice President – News.

"Bill once caught presidential candidate Al Gore in an awkward editorial board moment when he asked, “What’s in your pockets?” Gore stood up, pulled out the lining of his pants pockets to reveal nothing and offered a big smile. In another meeting, Bill asked presidential candidate John Edwards the same question. Edwards smiled, too, reaching into his pockets to reveal a small black comb, two notes from his 6-year-old daughter, and he had an even larger grin. Bill has a way to connect with people — all people."

--John Humenik

Vice president, News, Lee Enterprises

Former editor, Quad-City Times 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments