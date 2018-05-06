Bill, you once told me that your secret to writing a fine story was “to ask questions that brought out the basic goodness in the people you wrote about.”  What you never told me though was WHICH QUESTIONS to ask.  I’m convinced now it’s this rare talent that has kept you on top of the literary pile for the past six generations. Perhaps what has been written down by your hand and printed leaves future readers to wonder if we had something they are lacking?  Yep we did, We had you.

--Michael Blaser, acclaimed maritime artist

