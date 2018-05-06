The idea was to run that Bix kids thing last night beside our grandson, Zachary, age 6.
No problem, this division was for kids and a mere half-mile. It would give me no problem. Why, I'm seasoned. I walk the mall every now and then. Maybe, together, we could even win!
Zach warned, "Grandpa, don't hold me back, I'm going to sprint."
Here's a kid talking about sprinting to someone who has watched the Quad-City Times Bix 7 for at least 20 years. Just by having observed the Bix 7, I should know everything about sprinting.
Just in case I couldn't keep up, an older cousin tagged along. You know, if I would get so far ahead Zach and I would be separated. All around us were more kids than I have ever seen in one spot in my long happy life. It was like the stork had parachuted to the Times staging area every kid in the Quad-Cities -- 5,000 of them, so the record-keepers say. There were the 2-year-old Albers triplets (Austin, Aaron and Adam) of Davenport and the tiniest entrant -- Abbie Sade, 3 1/2 months, pushed by her mama, Heidi, Davenport.
Zachary sat on the green grass of the Quad-City Times, stretching his running legs like they were rubber bands and doing bends. Other kids did not seem bored, though the wait was long for some age levels. Any number of little girls were reading "Arthur," a book that is pop among the young set. Lots were carrying trail mix, that high-energy snack.
Well, I scoped this scene, realizing this was the only world race where some participants were carrying teddy bears and blankies.
Time was drawing near. We listened to the announcer drone about lost kids, and lost wives and lost husbands, and it dawned that this did not involve just 5,000 kids. Add to that mamas and papas and grandmas and grandpas, and you have more like a milling, mulling crowd of 20,000.
"Six-year-olds, come to the starting line," the announcer blared.
"Don't worry, Zach, I'll be right beside you. If I get ahead, I'll slow down."
Zach was spiffy, ready to run, in his Nike shoes and socks and running shirt and silky running shorts. I held his moist little hand, sensing that he was nervous. Starting time was minutes away when a mom, Mindy Hoogerwerf of Rock Island, scooted over to me to warn that my shoes were untied. Blessed Mindy bent over and tied them in bow knots.
"On your mark, get set, go," shrieked the starter. Within a second, Zachary had left me in the dust, or more accurate, the setting sun. He was totally out of my sight within 25 feet, and before reaching LeClaire Street, I was puffing like a steam engine. Yes, already I was being humbled by a child. I trotted for about two blocks. All of the kids were engulfing or easily passing me. I returned to the starting line with a smug feeling. I didn't want to show up my grandson. I wanted him to have the sense of defeating grandpa. It made me feel good.
After the race, while I chomped on the last of the hot dogs, Zachary handed me a cup of Pepsi. Concerned, he asked:
"Are you all right, grandpa?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.