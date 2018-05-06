Hurrah and happiness, the circus is in town. In all its clamor and glamour, Ernest Hemingway spoke of it with simple praise: “The circus is the only fun you can buy that is good for you.”
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus is at the iWireless Center in Moline for four days. I will be thrilled to my bones at every second of it. I have been with three good circuses, always a clown who strutted with white cheeks and painted grins under the nickname of Silly Billy. A circus is not a circus without clowns, careening through the crowds, flexing five fingers with the traditional clown wave.
This circus, called the Blue Unit, has 10 clowns, maybe a dozen. They are hard to count because one minute they are doing slapstick, then a teeterboard or someone is getting smacked in the face with a meringue pie that looks real but is really shaving cream. All the clowns I have ever known are wonderful people who treat their buffoonery trade as a craft.
SANDOR EKE, who is boss clown with the Ringling show playing Moline, gets riled up when a parent pulls a puzzled child away from a funny-faced clown. Sandor and I were having a long visit by phone while the big circus was traveling to Moline from Lexington, Ky., a relatively short haul. We laughed a lot. That is expected of clowns. There is no sad-faced Pagliacci among them.
“I’ll tell you something funny,” says Sandor. “My wife, Olga, and I have a little son. Still quite small. He thinks he has two daddies. He sees me in my clown makeup and thinks I am his daddy. When I take off my makeup, I have a different face. He thinks I am a different daddy. Now, he is beginning to believe he really has only one daddy, not two.”
Circus life is like being a gypsy, here today, drifting to another place tomorrow. But Sandor says, “It’s really a lot of fun, even when we do it three times a day in the bigger cities.”
His life began in the sawdust of Cirkus Scott in Sweden and, as big top fate would have it, he brought his pratfalls to America and the Greatest Show on Earth. Now, he says sounding a bit pompous, “I have been elevated to boss clown with the show. I am the link between show management and the alley.” Alley is a long-tendered circus term meaning clown alley where the clowns make up and hang out.
“WE ARE LIKE many circus people,” says Sandor. “My wife is an aerialist with the show.”
They lead an unconventional life. His wife and son travel on the circus train, living in a cozy compartment with bedroom, little parlor and kitchen. Sandor drives by car from one show destination to another so the family always has transportation in the city where the circus is playing. Once in a city, the three of them live in their train apartment.
“It’s really quite practical. The circus has a day care center and school for the children of performers,” says Sandor. On the train, this boss clown regularly cooks a Hungarian goulash call paprikash. “It’s delicious between performances,” he says, laughing. He is always the happy clown.
