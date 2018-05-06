Ah, springtime. The ice has slipped from Ol' Man River, and it retrogrades memories of a springtime 30 years ago.
Let's begin with the main character: The poor li'l thing stood there, shivering on the ice. She was goose pimples all over. And I really mean all over. She was at Buffalo, Iowa, to melt the terrible Mississippi River ice jam-gorge that was crunching houses.
This, of course, in the manner of significant moments in Quad-City history, is because it made headlines (and pictures) all over the world.
The Corps of Engineers could be blamed because it had not come forth with solutions to the ice that was building higher than the riverbanks and threatening all humanity around Buffalo in the year 1966.
On a cold afternoon of a dull news day, Vaughn Doak Jr. - an enterprising promoter - engaged a 38-24-36 stripper from Rock Island's Yankee Clipper to step onto the ice with him at Buffalo. He had tipped off all the media, but wisely didn't bother to tell the law. There was an expected rush of the press to the scene.
Pat Buchanan, the stripper, said she was acting on behalf of the environment. She carried an axe, wore a thigh-length fur coat and boots. No question it was to be a stunt. The promoter said so. About 25 feet from the shore, she tossed back her long auburn hair and slipped the coat from her shoulders. Golly-whiz, she was buck naked, except for a so-tiny bikini bottom. She took a couple whacks at the ice. Her presence, one was led to believe, would cause a tropical heat akin to whatever melted the glaciers. The Mississippi River would be free at last.
The commotion built. Sheriff William "Blackie" Strout, never one to overlook a good thing, raced to the scene.
"If I had been advised what was going to happen, as the news media were, the show would never have gone on," the sheriff stormed. He shook his finger at Pat Buchanan: "If you do this again, you will go to jail." He ordered Pat to put on her coat and marched her to shore. I might add that she didn't object, inasmuch as her goose bumps were by now the size of mosquito bites.
David Miller, the cautious county attorney who once ordered raids on little-old-ladies bingo games and launched a toilet paper tirade against bathroom tissue manufacturers over a lottery scheme, was consulted. More serious charges were considered, but the final charge was disturbing the peace. Sheriff Strout ordered the ice to be cleared of people like Jim Renkes, Quad-City Times features editor who at the time was a young Buffalo paper boy for the Times.
A good newsmen, even at that tender age, Renkes had rushed to the scene.
He recalls a scolding from some of his subscribers because he was late delivering the papers that afternoon.
Pat was fined $100 and $4 costs in mayor's court by Jack Stalder, the unforgiving mayor of Buffalo. It was paid by Doak who protested that she was only trying to save the city.
During all of this, the Iowa National Guard - spreading coal dust from a chopper to melt the ice - landed. Ostensibly, they were ordering people off the dangerous ice, but they, too, were photographing the entertainer.
One more chapter to all this fol-de-rol: The Quad-City Times sent a plane and photographer aloft to see what all that coal dust looked like from the air. Alas, only in the Quad-Cities:
The pilots had been spreading the black dust in squared-box lines, so as to create a tic-tac-toe pattern. But there were no "X's" and "O's" on that frozen, craggy ice.
End of Quad-City History 101 - "The great ice melt that was a bust." Copyright 1996 by Quad-City Times , All rights Reserved.
