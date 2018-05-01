MOLINE — Tim Wynes will be the new Black Hawk College president, according to an announcement late Monday afternoon.
Wynes, 63, currently is president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College in Minneapolis.
“Mr. Wynes credentials, experience, enthusiasm and demeanor convinced all of the trustees that he will work hard for our students and our college community,” said Richard Fiems, BHC Board of Trustees Chair in a release from the college.
“He is a professional educator as well as an extremely effective administrator,” Fiems said. “The board looks forward to working with Tim to plan a course for the future of BHC.”
Wynes has signed an offer of acceptance confirmation until final contract terms are reached. He is expected to assume the role of president on or before July 1. The Wynes plan to relocate to the college district in the coming months.
“I am humbled and honored to accept the opportunity to lead Black Hawk College,” Wynes said.
“During my many trips to the area over the last eight years, I have observed Black Hawk flourish at both campuses despite the uncertainty of state funding and a roller-coaster economy,” he said. “During my two-day interview, I experienced an enthusiastic student body with faculty and staff who are dedicated to student success and goal completion.”
Wynes is familiar with the Quad-Cities; his two children are recent graduates of Augustana College in Rock Island, and he and his wife, Becky, have relatives in the area.
“We are excited to make northwest Illinois our home and are eager to become part of the community,” Wynes said.
Wynes, who has worked as a lawyer, has a juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law. He graduated from Cornell College in Iowa and has more than 40 hours of graduate work in educational leadership and policy studies through Iowa State University.
He has been president of Inver Hills since 2010 and of both colleges since 2013. His was chancellor of the Iowa Valley Community College District from 2002 to 2010 and, in the 1990s, headed legal services for Missouri’s social services department.
One of four finalists, Wynes was selected after a closed session of the BHC board Thursday night. The others finalists were Ted Lewis of Knoxville, Tenn., Rick Pearce of Normal and Ann Valentine of Iowa City.
The finalists were selected by a 16-member committee that included representatives of BHC’s board, staff, faculty, student body and community members with an association with the college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.