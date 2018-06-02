Do you hear that? Music is in the air this summer at the Bettendorf Public Library. We’ve got special events and a music-themed summer reading program that will have you singing.
Library Rocks! summer reading programs for all ages are underway now. You can sign up by coming to the Library, or using our new online registration. Using the web site and app powered by the Bettendorf Public Library and Beanstack, you can sign up and track your reading program activity online.
This is a great way to participate in the summer reading program if you travel a lot, or if you have a lot of people in your house who are tracking their participation. No more lost paper logs. Sign up yourself, your spouse and your kids at www.bettendorflibrary.com.
And, of course, with summer reading comes summer fun. We’ve got special events throughout the summer to appeal to all, but a few special music-themed events will get your toes tappin’. On June 4, take a crash course in the history of classical music. Marc Zyla, Principal Horn of the Quad City Symphony will attempt to do the impossible: give an overview of the history of classical music in 60 minutes. On June 12, we’ll learn the history of the blues with Hal Reed. He’ll take us from the drums of Africa to Chicago Electric Blues.
And for our musicians, we’re hosting a guitar circle on June 16. Bring your own acoustic guitar and come explore the art of improv with Craig Heidgerken. On July 7, check out a drum circle with Terry Hanson. A drum circle is about having people of all groups and ages gather around and play hand drums and percussion together. It is a lot of fun. Percussion instruments will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own percussion instruments. No experience necessary and everyone gets to play.
Teens are welcome to explore the greatest music of all time, on Mondays in June and July. We’ll be exploring curated lists of music, inspired by Billboard magazine’s Greatest of All Time Top 200 list. We will listen to songs, look at reviews, and discuss why we think it’s popular and whether or not it should be. It will be a rocking good time.
And, of course, The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series is set to kick off its 7th annual Summer Concert Series starting on June 7th. The outdoor concerts are held at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th St in Bettendorf. These free concerts will take place every Thursday from June 7th through August 9th at 6:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be inside the Library. All attendees are encouraged to bring seating and picnic baskets. Summer Concert Series is made possible by The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. Go to www.bettendorflibrary.com for this year’s full concert line-up.
