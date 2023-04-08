Attractive new construction retail center on Middle Road just east of Spruce Hills Drive with six spaces that may be configured from 1800 SF up to 13,550 SF. The infill location offers an established market to the tenants looking to expand to serve the favorable Bettendorf demographic. Neighbors include Culver's, Wendy's, Palmer Hills Golf Course, Bettendorf Middle School, CVS, Dollar General, Northwest Bank & Trust, Wells Fargo, Hungry Hobo and a new 62-unit independent living senior housing facility with access across the front of this property. The development plan calls for delivery of the warm shell in Q2 2023 and the typical 2100 SF unit will measure 35' at the front by 60' deep. The north endcap will offer a drive-through and the south endcap is designed as a 2850 SF unit suitable for a restaurant or retailer with the greatest visibility to Middle Road. Other units are configurable in size.