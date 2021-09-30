 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Milan - $38,000

Wanna build a house? Owner started to remodel and employment changed to out of town. You have a blank canvas. Lots of new lumber in place. Insulation, drywall and windows that were purchased will stay. New electrical box. Good winter project. Would make a good rental or you can live in a house with new interior. House has 648 sq ft; no room sizes currently available due to remodel - totally gutted on the inside.

