051520 A4 scanner traffic

Two arrested in Moline on gun and drug charges

Two men were arrested Tuesday, accused of illegally having guns and more than two pounds of marijuana when they encountered Moline police officers.

The incident began about 5 p.m. in an alley in the 1200 block of 15th Street, when a Chevrolet Malibu fled from officers of Moline’s Special Investigations Group, according to the Moline Police Department. The occupants allegedly were Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, Rock Island, and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, East Moline.

The department contends Elijah-Hughes was the driver and accused him of striking a police vehicle as he attempted to flee. Detectives disabled the Malibu, and said they found a 9mm Springfield pistol inside.

Cole ran away but was captured after a short chase, the department said. During that chase, he allegedly threw away a 9mm Glock pistol that the department said was stolen from Davenport.

The marijuana and $7,000 was recovered when the Malibu was searched, the department said.