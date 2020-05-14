051520 A4 scanner traffic

Two arrested in Moline on gun and drug charges
Two men were arrested Tuesday, accused of illegally having guns and more than two pounds of marijuana when they encountered Moline police officers.
The incident began about 5 p.m. in an alley in the 1200 block of 15th Street, when a Chevrolet Malibu fled from officers of Moline’s Special Investigations Group, according to the Moline Police Department. The occupants allegedly were Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, Rock Island, and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, East Moline.
The department contends Elijah-Hughes was the driver and accused him of striking a police vehicle as he attempted to flee. Detectives disabled the Malibu, and said they found a 9mm Springfield pistol inside.
Cole ran away but was captured after a short chase, the department said. During that chase, he allegedly threw away a 9mm Glock pistol that the department said was stolen from Davenport.
The marijuana and $7,000 was recovered when the Malibu was searched, the department said.
Both men made their first appearances Wednesday, according to Rock Island County court records. They were each charged with a count of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams.
Elijah-Hughes and Cole were being held on cash-only $100,000 bonds, according to court records. Their next court dates are set for May 26.
Court records also listed Elijah-Hughes as living in Rock Island.
Wednesday fire damages Moline duplex
A Wednesday morning fire damaged a Moline residence, though no one was injured.
Firefighters were called around 10:42 a.m. for a fire at 408 30th Ave., according to the Moline Fire Department. When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the building, a duplex.
Firefighters entered the home, with one team putting out the fire, and another searching for anyone inside, the department states. The fire was put out quickly and the search did not find anyone in the duplex.
Damage was estimated around $5,000, but a possible cause and origin were not provided in the release.
Fatal crash in April in Rock Island still under investigation
An April 28 crash in which a Rock Island woman was killed remained under investigation Tuesday.
Diana S. Johnson, 31, Rock Island, was killed around 9:54 p.m. at 13th Street and 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Johnson was driving when her vehicle struck several light poles and street signs before hitting a tree in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue.
An initial examination indicated she died of traumatic injuries caused by the crash, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Her death was considered an accident as of Tuesday. An autopsy was not performed, but a toxicology test was and its results were pending.
Officers were still investigating the crash, the Rock Island Police Department said. Further details about the crash’s cause and contributing factors were not available as of late Tuesday morning.
Farmer to discuss soil, water conservation work
Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt will give an online presentation at noon Tuesday, May 19, on the conservation practices he employs on his family farm to preserve water and soil quality.
The presentation is the May forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
To participate, register in advance by going to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsde6vqD8sH9Cma7lQ2GpHLAjzESDPuVGe
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Ewoldt will discuss no-till or strip-till farming, cover crop use, limited application of fertilizers and chemicals, and installation of one of the first bioreactors in eastern Iowa. Other farm-related subjects may be discussed.
As a result of his work, Ewoldt and his wife Jennifer have received several awards, including the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, the Eddy Award from River Action, the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award, and the Iowa Soybean Association Advocate for Agriculture Award.
The family’s Open Farm Day each year invites the public to come to their farm to see farm equipment and talk about farming. Ewoldt is an executive board member for the Iowa Soybean Association, and is a past president of the Scott County Farm Bureau.
For questions, go to partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org
