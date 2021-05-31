060121 IOWA BRIEFS

Police: Woman, children escape injury when bullets hit house
WATERLOO, Iowa — A woman and three children all escaped injury when their Waterloo house was hit by gunfire early Monday, police there said.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Monday, The Courier reported. Police said the gunfire was initially reported along East Fourth Street, but officers were soon called to the house on the other side of U.S. Highway 63 and several blocks away on Kern Street.
Officers who arrived on the scene found several bullet holes on the east side of the house. The woman and three children were all inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said, but no one was injured.
Police said they did not immediately have any suspects in the case.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100
DES MOINES — For the first time in more than a year, fewer than 100 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, state health officials said Monday.
The latest numbers released Monday on the state’s coronavirus tracking site showed 95 hospitalized with the virus in the state, Des Moines television station WHO 13 reported. That’s the fewest patients hospitalized at one time since April 3, 2020.
In the 24 hours prior to 10 a.m. Monday, 13 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the patients hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators. The site shows more than 371,400 in Iowa have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began last year, and 6,055 have died from the virus.
A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 1,358,425 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 163,050 people have gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
