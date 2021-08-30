1. Amazon facility

Construction on the new Amazon facility is underway at 2022 Research Parkway in northern Davenport near the municipal airport. The internet commerce giant is building a robotics fulfillment center that is a gross 2.9 million square feet and stands five stories. City and chamber of commerce leaders expect the center and its planned 1,000 employees to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the Quad-Cities economy, though it may not multiply new jobs in a slow-growing QC job market.
According to building permits submitted to Davenport, the job costs for construction, plumbing, electrical and mechanics at the site total $230.6 million. Separate permit fees charged by the city total more than $914,000.