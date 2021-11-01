 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $99,500

1 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $99,500

1 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $99,500

Move in ready and conveniently located 1 Bedroom Condo with attached 1 car garage! When you walk in, you'll be greeted with 7 steps leading down into the living room with new luxury vinyl plank floors that greatly compliment the freshly painted walls. Dining area has sliding glass doors to the large patio. All kitchen appliances stay plus washer/dryer. 1 Year TMI home warranty provided with acceptable offer. Nice sized storage closet near front door. Association dues include yard maintenance, snow removal and shared neighborhood Pool access.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint
Business & Economy

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint

  • Updated

A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News