 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $550

1 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $550

1 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $550

Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Rent! Newer Roof, Windows, High Efficiency Furnace and Water Heater! This Unit is Located on Main Floor with Private Entrance, has 1 Bedroom, Spacious Living Room, Bonus Room, & Galley Kitchen! Parking Located in Back Yard off Alley or Front Street Parking. There is Laundry on Site on Main Floor! New Carpet, Newer Appliances, & New Paint throughout! Utilities paid by Landlord!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News