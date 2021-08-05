 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $650

One bedroom apartment near Putnam in Davenport. Nicely updated, super clean, huge rooms, large windows, lots of natural light, 1 pet allowed (up to 50 pounds). Currently occupied, income verification required for in person showing. Heat included in rent, tenant pays electric and 30% water bill.

