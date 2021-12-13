One bedroom, first floor duplex apartment featuring beautifully refinished original hardwood floors, high ceilings, large rooms with lots of light, central A/C. Convenient location near Palmer, Ambrose, VanderVeer and groceries. Off street parking and shared laundry in basement. Cats okay with $250.00 pet deposit and $25.00 per month pet fee. Tenant responsible for mowing and shoveling. Tenant pays gas & electric. Tenant pays 1/2 water, sewer & trash which is billed with rent.
1 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $695
