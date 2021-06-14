1 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $65,000

Right ON the river but raised out of flood level. 2009-2010 the interior was completely gutted and redone (except for the ceilings) and raised. Roof and siding 2012, Deck 2016, tankless water heater 2017, well pump & plumbing 2019. Furnishings and dock stay with this 1 BR 1 BA cabin with a huge 28x12 deck. There is a nearby community boat ramp and beach for swimming. 60 ft of shoreline and HUGE covered cement patio under the cabin, to park or entertain.