One bedroom bungalow in quiet neighborhood. Inside has been completely repainted. All new flooring, carpet and vinyl tile throughout. Two full baths, one on main level and one in basement. Main bath is newly remodeled. Central air is new in 2020. Washer and dryer are newer. Back yard is sloping with some wooded area. This could be a nice starter home or rental property. Come and take a look.
1 Bedroom Home in Moline - $68,000
