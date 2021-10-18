 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $57,500

1 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $57,500

  • Updated
1 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $57,500

Enjoy maintenance-free living in this cute little Rock Island ranch. This home was completely gutted to the studs in 2018 with all new mechanicals, new doors & windows, new siding & roof. Close to parks, shopping and more, this 5 room home has the bare essentials for downsized living, or the first time home buyer looking for an affordable home. The large partially fenced yard opens up in the back to alley access that would make the perfect spot for a garage. With a living room, kitchen/dining room, bedroom, bathroom, and laundry/utility room this one has everything you need in a small package!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News