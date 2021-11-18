1 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $84,900

Nice home with 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, large dining room, eat-in kitchen. main level laundry and large front and back porches. Large 2 car garage and extra parking spaces.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nice home with 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, large dining room, eat-in kitchen. main level laundry and large front and back porches. Large 2 car garage and extra parking spaces.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Deere & Co."last, best and final offer" to the UAW includes changes to the language used to describe its Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his alarms to "test law enforcement" was found not guilty.
WATERLOO -- As a strike of more than 10,000 John Deere workers drags into its fourth week after two rejected contract proposals, a Waterloo Jo…
Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.
As the strike passes the four-week mark, more striking Deere workers are looking for temporary employment opportunities to support themselves and their families. As the weeks drag on, savings and strike pay might not be sufficient to get union members through the holiday season.
A LeClaire man who was charged in January for allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforce…
Over a month into the strike, 10,000 Deere & Co. workers with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America are set to vote on a third tentative agreement on Wednesday. The latest tentative agreement includes modifications to language to the company's Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
Ballots are being counted for the more than 10,000 members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on the third ratification vote of the over month-long strike.
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, is under investigation for allegedly embezzling $40,000 from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, …
A Davenport man was arrested and being held in the Scott County jail Sunday after driving through Duck Creek Park and homeowners' yards while …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.