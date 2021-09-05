1 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $38,000

Great starter home in Silvis! All appliances stay and a 1 car carport is included. Sold as-is.
The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.
A Davenport woman died this weekend after an UTV crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.
The beach is still dry, but other parts of the restored lakes at West Lake Park are taking on water.
When thinking about a move from the Illinois Quad-Cities to the Iowa side, Rachel Pitchford imagined she'd live in a newly constructed, loft-s…
A global pandemic upended business and public plans in the last year, but that hasn't stopped businesses and retail stores from opening or exp…
Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter has filed a gender discrimination complaint against three city officials.
There are no ICU beds available at Genesis Health System's hospitals in Silvis and Davenport . And it isn't easy finding ICU beds in many places across the country.
Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.
Nathan Gomez Soliz is being remembered as a talented musician and composer and the best kind of friend. Gomez Soliz, 32, died of COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island on Saturday.
A shots-fired investigation early Sunday led to the arrest of a Davenport man on charges of selling methamphetamine and “crack” cocaine, Daven…
