1 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $39,900
Great starter home in Silvis! All appliances stay and a 1 car carport is included. Sold as-is.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pair of staff dismissals, teacher-certification shortages and declining enrollment are worries parents at Alleman High School in Rock Island.
- Updated
City of Davenport public works officials were busy Monday morning investigating what caused a sinkhole to swallow a portion of East Locust Street.
- Updated
Updated: The motorcycle rider who was killed Friday in a crash on West Locust Street has been identified as Austin Cook, 19, of Davenport.
- Updated
If you’re an Iowa basketball fan, you probably were thinking this at some point.
- Updated
Five Guys Burgers and Fries has opened in Davenport.
- Updated
Coffee Apothecary in Bettendorf has a unique medical theme and drinks with names such as Lobotomy and Plague Doctor.
- Updated
A proposed subdivision on the border of Bettendorf and Davenport in a ravine-like area has been looked over by developers for years. Now, residents of Davenport and Bettendorf are questioning a proposal by Dolan Homes to develop 38 homes in a seven-acre area geared toward seniors.
"I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."
- Updated
Allison Farrell, a Deere & Co. employee and assistant golf coach at Geneseo High School, will tee up in next week's John Deere Classic Pro-Am, taking the place of Chairman and CEO John May. May, who will caddie, held a company contest to find Deere employees who love the game and offer them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play alongside one of the world's best golfers.
- Updated
Wells Fargo is closing its East Kimberly Road branch in Davenport.