Cody Road Coffee expanding to Eldridge
1. Cody Road Coffee expanding to Eldridge

Cody Road Coffee in LeClaire is planning a second location in Eldridge. 

Cody Road Coffee in LeClaire is expanding to a second location in Eldridge. Jennifer Gehrls, an owner of Cody Road Coffee, also owns the Subway in Eldridge, at 230 S 9th Ave. 

Gehrls and the co-owner of Cody Road Coffee, Sheila Volrath, are planning to move the Subway across the street into a new building it'll share with Cody Road Coffee. Volrath said the new building will include seating inside and a fireplace. The new building will have two separate entrances but open into a shared space. 

They are also planning a drive-thru for both businesses, Volrath said. The plan is for construction to start this spring, and hopefully wrap up mid-to-late summer, Volrath said. 

Cody Road Coffee opened in LeClaire in May of 2020. 

"We have had just such a great reception to our business, and we thought it was time to share it with another community," Volrath said. 

