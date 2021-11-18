 Skip to main content
1. MJ's Creative Candles
MJ’s Creative Candles co-owner Jazden Garcia, 17, shows off their Pride themed candle during an outdoor market outside Iron + Grain Coffee House June 14 in Davenport.

Brother and sister duo Marteze and Jazden opened MJ's Creative Candles during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning their hobby into a business. They hand-pour candles and cure them for two-to-three weeks to achieve optimal scents. From classic jarred candles to sweet-smelling wax disguised as yummy treats, the online business has a wide array of different products. Proceeds from some candles also go to charitable causes. One of the company's holiday candles would create the perfect atmosphere for any winter party.

