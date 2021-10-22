1. New workforce housing near Bittner YMCA

Construction is expected to start before the end of the year on a new workforce housing complex at 450 LeClaire St., Davenport, near the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA.
Graham Parr, a developer with Indianapolis-based TWG Development said the company plans to build 185 units of workforce housing on the current vacant lot.
The project received a tax credit awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority called Section 42 housing to keep rents lower and cap income for residents to qualify to live there. It's not Section 8 housing vouchers, he said, but rents based on income.
This housing is designed for people getting their first jobs out of school, and often attracts professionals such as early-career teachers and police officers, Parr said.
Parr said TWG Development, which specializes in affordable housing, will own the building for at least 15 years. Parr added that TWG is the parent company of the construction company doing the project and the management company that will run the properties.
"We really like to be involved in the community, and like everyone to know its a long-term situation," Parr said.
Parr said the company plans on building studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom units.
The new housing development is coming as the Quad-Cities is experiencing a shortage of affordable housing, as documented by several housing advocacy groups. Parr noted that shortages of housing nationwide mean housing complexes like this one help alleviate high-priced housing.