1 p.m., MASON CITY — Coach Todd Sanden stands at center ice, cracking jokes in his deep Minnesota accent. Players on his North Iowa Bulls junior hockey team gather around him, laughing as they take a knee before practice.
Even as the team prepares for upcoming games, Sanden fears they’ll be canceled. The Bulls' biggest rivals weren't allowed to travel recently due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Despite the season’s pauses, Sanden says the team’s cohesion hasn’t waned. If anything, it has grown because of the pandemic.
“I think this year we’ve spent more time with our group than we ever have in the past,” he says.
1:02 p.m., WATERLOO — In the shadow of a small Christmas tree perched on her windowsill, Black Hawk County contact tracer Susan Wirtjes, 73, listens to a woman talk about her father's death from COVID-19.
Offering comfort isn't a formal part of the job, but the small kindness comes naturally for Wirtjes, who lost her own father in recent months. Though he was not a victim of the pandemic, Wirtjes couldn't be with him as he passed and wasn't able to attend his funeral.
Working in teams, Wirtjes and her colleagues gather confidential information about people’s whereabouts since contracting the virus in hopes of stopping a major outbreak. Reaching grumpy people or leaving voicemails is the norm, she says.
But sometimes, Wirtjes watches her colleagues nodding and engaging in longer conversations, providing desperately needed companionship.
“You can tell that the isolation of COVID-19 has gotten to all of us, but especially to the elders who are living alone,” Wirtjes says. “They want to stay on the phone forever.”
1:30 p.m., DES MOINES — Inside an old Sprint storefront on Euclid Avenue, nine students are learning virtually — together.
In one cubicle, a young boy, legs swinging off the corner of his chair, counts aloud to 120 with his digital classmates. In another, a young girl has decorated her space with owls, flowers and unicorns.
Aubrey Dooley, 31, a former teacher’s assistant, darts between the students. She’s in high demand today as students call out for her every few minutes.
After leaving her job in the Ankeny School District to help her three school-age children learn virtually, Dooley noticed other parents struggling with at-home teaching. She opened her tutoring center, InsideOut, in her basement before moving to a storefront as demand increased.
“I’m hearing a lot of ‘Thank yous’ and ‘We didn’t know you were here.’ ‘We can’t believe we found something that works and is low cost,’” Dooley says.
Parents drop off their children for tutoring time slots, some coming in as early as 6 a.m. and others opting for sessions endings as late as 9:30 p.m. The days are long, but Dooley doesn’t mind the hours.
“We're here to support the students,” Dooley says.
1:35 p.m., DES MOINES — Polk County officials warn that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 could tick up soon, the consequences of Thanksgiving gatherings possibly starting to show.
1:37 p.m., DAVENPORT — Four small children burst out from a classroom into the dark, cavernous foyer of Davenport's Putnam Museum, their voices bouncing off the walls.
Three boys and a girl, second through fourth grade, hustle up steps and into the museum's Science Center, where they ricochet from one station to the next. They snap together plastic squares to build a rocket. They touch a screen to play a snare drum. They press on a bellows to create a misty cloud.
In a world of screens and virtual classrooms, this special program funded by the local United Way allows parents to drop children off for a day of learning overseen by museum educators.
"I really love that we have this program going on even though it’s small," says educator Lakin Sheeder.
After about 20 minutes, she herds her masked charges to the museum's Fab(rication) Lab for a lesson in electric circuitry.
"Who has an electric toothbrush?" she asks, pointing out the power source, wires and motor on a disassembled example.
"My sister has one," one boy says. "That actually looks like hers."
