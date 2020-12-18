1 p.m., MASON CITY — Coach Todd Sanden stands at center ice, cracking jokes in his deep Minnesota accent. Players on his North Iowa Bulls junior hockey team gather around him, laughing as they take a knee before practice.

Even as the team prepares for upcoming games, Sanden fears they’ll be canceled. The Bulls' biggest rivals weren't allowed to travel recently due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the season’s pauses, Sanden says the team’s cohesion hasn’t waned. If anything, it has grown because of the pandemic.

“I think this year we’ve spent more time with our group than we ever have in the past,” he says.

1:02 p.m., WATERLOO — In the shadow of a small Christmas tree perched on her windowsill, Black Hawk County contact tracer Susan Wirtjes, 73, listens to a woman talk about her father's death from COVID-19.

Offering comfort isn't a formal part of the job, but the small kindness comes naturally for Wirtjes, who lost her own father in recent months. Though he was not a victim of the pandemic, Wirtjes couldn't be with him as he passed and wasn't able to attend his funeral.