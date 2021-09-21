1. Toasted

After three years of work, Toasted opened last week at 118 E 4th St., Davenport.
Currently the breakfast-and-brunch spot is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. In the days since the restaurant opened, co-owner Bill Sheeder said plenty of people have made time to stop by.
"The response from customers has been overwhelming," Sheeder said.
There was a need for a breakfast place in downtown Davenport, Sheeder said, but what Toasted offers is so much more than breakfast. The food and atmosphere are unique.
Sheeder and his wife Stephanie Sellers also own Cookies & Dreams and Baked Beer & Bread Company. The couple plans to expand the menu to include lunch items in the coming weeks.