10 @ 10: Hawks face another run-pass option quarterback with Minnesota

Home debuts for new starting quarterbacks, honors for Tory Taylor, Minnesota’s run-pass option and a chance to honor a hero are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. The 11 quarterbacks who have started games for Iowa during coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons have a 9-2 record in their first starts at Kinnick Stadium.
Alex Padilla is expected to add to that list of starters in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Minnesota.
Jake Rudock and Spencer Petras are the only two among those 11 quarterbacks to lose their first starts at Kinnick.
Rudock lost 30-27 to Northern Illinois in 2013 and Petras was under center when Iowa lost a 21-20 game to Northwestern in his home debut a year ago.
If he starts as expected in place of the injured Petras, Padilla will be the fourth quarterback to debut at home in the Ferentz era against a Big Ten opponent.
Jon Beutjer made his first start at Kinnick in a 21-16 win over Michigan State in 2000 and James Vandenberg’s first start at home in 2009 came during a 12-0 win over Minnesota before Petras lost to the Wildcats a year ago.
2. Minnesota, like Iowa, has a preference to run the football.
Free safety Jack Koerner said the Golden Gophers will challenge Iowa’s run defense, which currently ranks second in the Big Ten in giving up just 98.6 yards per game on the ground.
”We’ve played against this offense the past few years and we understand what they’re trying to do. They like to run the ball, run the ball and then maybe pop something deep if they suck us up too much on the run,’’ Koerner said. “We understand their identity, what they want to do.’’
Minnesota struggled on the ground last week against Illinois, gaining just 89 yards on 35 carries.
3. The run-pass option offense that Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan operates has the attention of Iowa’s defense.
“Just having that possibility that it might be a pass or a run definitely opens up their offense a lot,’’ Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said.
“Tanner Morgan is a great quarterback. The way he reads defenses, gets the ball to his receivers and also knows when to hand the ball off to his back, that’s very dangerous with this offense.’’
4. Iowa safety Jack Koerner understands what senior cornerback Riley Moss has been going through, missing Iowa’s last three-and-a-half games because of a knee injury suffered in an Oct. 9 game against Penn State.
“It really drains you to see everyone else out here practicing and you’ve got to come out here with the strength and conditioning guys, doing the arm ropes, things like that,’’ Koerner said.
“The point of emphasis when you’re injured is to keep your head in it, take the mental reps. Riley’s done an incredible job of that.’’
5. Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Wednesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award.
The honor is presented to the top punter in college football.
Through nine games, the sophomore is averaging 45.8 yards per punt with a long of 69 yards. He has hit 17 punts of at least 50 yards and has placed 28 inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Only 14 of his 50 punts have been returned for a total of 52 yards while 15 have resulted in a fair catch and nine have been touchbacks.
6. Minnesota has had some issues in the kicking game. Matthew Trickett has hit just 10-of-17 field goals attempts with a long of 50 yards but misses spread out from as close as 24 yards to as far as 52 yards.
He missed a PAT kick in last week’s 14-6 loss to Illinois, the second miss in 29 attempts this season.
Coach P.J. Fleck said he continues to have faith in Trickett. “I wouldn’t put him out there if I didn’t believe in him,’’ Fleck said.
“… He’s made some big kicks for us and I know he’s going to continue to get better and learn from the things he hasn’t done well and learn from the things he has done well.’’
7. At 7-2, Iowa has positioned itself to be eligible to play in a postseason bowl game for the 20th time in the last 21 seasons.
Iowa has a 9-8 record in bowl games under Ferentz, who is one win away from tying Joe Paterno of Penn State for the most bowl victories by a Big Ten coach.
8. Road games haven’t been a problem for Minnesota this season.
The Golden Gophers are 3-0 away from home and 3-3 on their home turf in Minneapolis.
Minnesota has beaten Colorado, Purdue and Northwestern at home this season and is 12-3 in their last 15 road games including bowls.
Among Big Ten teams, only Ohio State at 16-2 has a better record over that span than Minnesota.
9. Iowa’s 1981 football team will be recognized during Saturday’s game against Minnesota.
The team ended a streak of 19 consecutive non-winning seasons at Iowa, shared the Big Ten title and played in the 1982 Rose Bowl game.
In addition to the team, several members of Hayden Fry’s family will recognized along with the squad.
10. Iowa and Nebraska have announced that Scheels has become the new title sponsor of the Heroes Game between the two football programs.
Plans include continuing to honor citizen heroes from each state and nominations for individuals who have made a difference in their communities are being accepted through midnight on Friday at Scheels.com/heroes.
Fans are being encouraged to nominate everyday citizens who have performed extraordinary acts of heroism, with one citizen hero selected from each state who will be honored at the Nov. 26 game between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.