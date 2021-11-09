10 @ 10: Recent injuries thin Iowa's depth

Tyler Goodson and Dane Belton help Iowa end streaks, depth chart changes and the return of Andre Tippett to Kinnick Stadium are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Served up each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 delivers your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Tyler Goodson found his way into the end zone Saturday for the first time 94 carries, ending the longest touchdown-free string of carries in the junior’s collegiate career.
Goodson scored Iowa’s first points of the game in the 17-12 win at Northwestern, his first touchdown run since a two-yard scoring carry in the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 30-7 win over Kent State.
Goodson did score on a 67-yard pass play in Iowa’s Oct. 1 win at Maryland.
“It’s always good to get back into the end zone,’’ Goodson said.
2. Dane Belton’s second interception at Northwestern came at a critical moment in a 17-12 game, sealing the Hawkeyes’ win with 1 minute, 44 seconds remaining in the game.
The takeaway was Iowa’s 24th as a team this season, a collection that includes 19 interceptions.
Three of those picks came against the Wildcats and were the first since intercepting four passes in an Oct. 9 win over Penn State.
“That’s what we practice, forcing turnovers and getting the ball back in the hands of our offense,’’ Belton said. “We hadn’t done that in the past couple of games, but we continued to emphasize forcing turnovers and making plays. That hasn’t changed.’’
3. Depth chart changes for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Minnesota reflect recent injuries and the time of the season.
Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan are in the first and second spots at quarterback as Spencer Petras continues to deal with a shoulder injury suffered in the Wisconsin game on Oct. 30.
On the offensive line, Jack Plumb is listed as the starter at left tackle and Nick DeJong fills the top spot at right tackle.
Plumb shifted into that spot during the Northwestern game when Mason Richman exited with an injury.
Richman has started the first nine games of the season at left tackle for Iowa.
Illustrating how depth can thin late in the season, Tyler Elsbury is listed as the back-up at both tackle positions on the offensive front.
There are no other changes on the depth chart this week with Jermari Harris and Xavior Williams again listed 1-2 at right cornerback as Riley Moss and Terry Roberts continue to work their way back from injuries.
4. The bottom line was the bottom line Saturday for Iowa in its win at Northwestern.
After back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes were ready to enjoy a victory of any kind last weekend.
“It’s been a while since our last win,’’ Iowa defensive end Zach Van Valkenburg said.
Coach Kirk Ferentz added, “We needed a win, and the guys did a good job of fighting for it.’’
5. Iowa is among four teams with a 4-2 record in the Big Ten West. Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin join the Hawkeyes at the top of the division standings.
At least one of those four won’t be on the top of the standings after Saturday when Iowa hosts the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota also has a Nov. 27 game left at home against Wisconsin.
The other head-to-head match-ups between the four are in the books with Minnesota beating Purdue, Purdue beating Iowa and Wisconsin defeating Iowa and Purdue.
6. Jermari Harris’ interception was the first of his career and made him the 10th Hawkeye to intercept a pass this season.
That’s the most Iowa players to intercept passes in a single season since 10 picked off passes in 2017. Iowa currently leads the country with 19 interceptions this season.
7. Iowa will conclude its home schedule with an old-school starting time.
The Hawkeyes’ Nov. 20 game against Illinois has been set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Kinnick Stadium.
It marks the first time since a game against Western Michigan on the second week of the 2000 season that an Iowa home game will kickoff at what was once the standard starting time for all college football games.
FS1 will televise the game between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
8. Players from Purdue and Penn State were named the Big Ten offensive and defensive players of the week on Monday.
The Boilermakers’ Aidan O’Connell and Nittany Lions’ Jahan Dotson shared offensive player of the week honors in the conference while Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week.
O’Connell, a senior quarterback, completed 40-of-54 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns in Purdue’s win over previously-unbeaten Michigan State. His passing yards were the fifth-most ever in a Big Ten game.
Dotson caught a career-high 11 passes for 242 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 31-14 win at Maryland.
Brown returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in addition to recording a team-high nine tackles for Penn State in the win.
Illinois’ Blake Hayes was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week.
Hayes averaged 43.7 yards and placed four of his seven punts inside the Minnesota 20-yard line in the Fighting Illini’s 14-6 win.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second time in four weeks.
He ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the Badgers’ 52-3 win at Rutgers.
9. Quarterback Carson May threw for 301 yards and six touchdowns last week, highlighting the work of players committed to be part of Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class at the prep level.
May completed 15-of-23 passes for Jones (Okla.) in a 55-30 victory.
May wasn’t the only future Hawkeye to enjoy productive games last weekend.
Tight end Addison Ostrenga caught four passes for 96 yards and one touchdown for Sun Prairie (Wis.) in a playoff win, running back Jaziun Patterson totaled 47 yards and had a touchdown in limited action for Deerfield Beach (Fla.) and receiver Jacob Bostick caught five passes for 75 yards for Palatine in an Illinois playoff loss to Neuqua Valley.
On defense, end Aaron Graves recorded three of his six tackles behind the line of scrimmage to help Southeast Valley advance to the Iowa 2A semifinals with a 34-28 win over OABCIG last week.