10 a.m., DES MOINES — Although her students are at home, art teacher Kathleen Warren still goes into her classroom at Windsor Elementary School to host lessons.
On this "sketchbook day" for her fourth-graders, Warren pulls nouns and verbs from small stacks of note cards to form their drawing prompt: calm, tall, robot, in a band. Her students have 5 minutes to complete their drawing before showing their final creation.
"He's playing some drums," says one student, mimicking the booms and bams of a set as he draws.
10 a.m., DES MOINES — The state updates its dashboard to reflect that 2,919 people have died from coronavirus since the disease first appeared in Iowa.
10:05 a.m., STORY CITY — Now would normally be the Story City Locker’s slow season, when workers would buoy the budget by processing deer for hunters, co-owner Austin Overholser says.
But with shortages of meat on grocery store shelves in early months of the pandemic and with more people wanting to bypass the conventional meat industry, the locker is booked through the end of next year with orders for custom butchering of cows, pigs and lambs.
While his workers have experienced few changes due to COVID-19, the virus is never far from Overholser’s mind. He and his eight co-workers have such specialized jobs in the process of breaking down an animal that if any one of them got pulled from the production line, they’d probably have to close for two weeks.
10:07 a.m., SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Lee Olsen squares off against Karen Hoag for a friendly game of pickleball twice a week at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA. When they’re not slicing and chopping balls across the net, the pair walk the track.
The Y requires everyone to wear a mask except when working out and separated by more than 6 feet. During peak times, a Y employee walks the facility to enforce the rules, says membership director Kelli Horton.
"We all want to stay healthy," Horton says.
10:16 a.m., DES MOINES — After recess and a snack, Logan Barlean, a second-grader at Windsor Elementary, leans into his computer during a virtual lesson to learn about fossils. The room he normally sits in is down the hall, but he moved to a different space to give himself more distance from peers.
Outside his room, water fountains are closed. Arrows on the floor direct walking traffic. The faint voices of kids, their comments and stories and answers, ring through teachers’ computer speakers and drift into the hallways.
