10 a.m., DES MOINES — Although her students are at home, art teacher Kathleen Warren still goes into her classroom at Windsor Elementary School to host lessons.

On this "sketchbook day" for her fourth-graders, Warren pulls nouns and verbs from small stacks of note cards to form their drawing prompt: calm, tall, robot, in a band. Her students have 5 minutes to complete their drawing before showing their final creation.

"He's playing some drums," says one student, mimicking the booms and bams of a set as he draws.

10 a.m., DES MOINES — The state updates its dashboard to reflect that 2,919 people have died from coronavirus since the disease first appeared in Iowa.

10:05 a.m., STORY CITY — Now would normally be the Story City Locker’s slow season, when workers would buoy the budget by processing deer for hunters, co-owner Austin Overholser says.

But with shortages of meat on grocery store shelves in early months of the pandemic and with more people wanting to bypass the conventional meat industry, the locker is booked through the end of next year with orders for custom butchering of cows, pigs and lambs.