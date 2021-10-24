10. DivvyDose expanding on Illinois side

At 4300 44th Ave., Moline, DivvyDose, a digital, mail-order pharmacy, is expanding west in a building in Moline
The commercial remodel is expected to be $1.2 million according to construction permits.
Michelle Wetterow, an inventory specialist for DivvyDose, said they'd been operating out of the Illinois location for a few years now, but expected to expand to the west wing of the building in the next few weeks.
The digital pharmacy had a development agreement with the City of Moline to expand its operations in the city.
