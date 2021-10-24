 Skip to main content
10. DivvyDose expanding on Illinois side
10. DivvyDose expanding on Illinois side

  • Updated
DivvyDose expansion

DivvyDose, a digital pharmacy, is expanding space in Moline.

At 4300 44th Ave., Moline, DivvyDose, a digital, mail-order pharmacy, is expanding west in a building in Moline

The commercial remodel is expected to be $1.2 million according to construction permits. 

Michelle Wetterow, an inventory specialist for DivvyDose, said they'd been operating out of the Illinois location for a few years now, but expected to expand to the west wing of the building in the next few weeks. 

The digital pharmacy had a development agreement with the City of Moline to expand its operations in the city. 

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

