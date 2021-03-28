10 reasons gardening is good for you

A thing of beauty: A well-tended garden enhances any setting of any size, and provides a pleasurable vista, and trees and shrubs provide color and shade, as well as shelter for birds and wildlife. More information about small gardening is available at go.illinois.edu/SmallSpaceGardens.

Garden to learn: Gardening helps individuals learn by doing while building knowledge, gardening expertise and problem-solving skills. Gardeners find that the more they learn, the more they want to know.

Garden to earn: The love of plants can lead to anything from a job at a local garden center to owning a landscape business. Gardeners also can sell their products at local farmers markets or craft shows, and landscaping projects can increase property values by up to 15%.

Sharing knowledge, broadening horizons: Gardeners love to share their gardens and their knowledge, thus expanding their social circle. Even during a pandemic, meetups with other gardeners can take place in socially distanced environments or online, and provides a way to gather information, ask questions and get involved.