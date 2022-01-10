10. Simply Amish Furniture moving to downtown Moline

Simply Amish Interiors is moving from its long-time Davenport location on Harrison and Welcome Way to downtown Moline in the Heart of American Building.
A fire in December 2020 heavily damaged the furniture store and showroom in Davenport, totaling nearly all of the building.
Then in October, Emily Butler, who’d worked there for 15 years, and her husband, took over ownership. They settled on downtown Moline after looking “high and low in Bettendorf and Davenport,” Butler said, and not finding anything that fit what they were looking for.
The new place, at 1505 River Drive, is downsized from the Davenport location, but Butler said they liked the exposed brick, steel beams and character of the 120-year-old building. Plus, Butler said the showroom in Davenport had a lot of empty space.
“Our Moline location will be packed full,” Butler said. “It doesn’t take a lot of furniture to show the quality of the work. These are just examples to show different qualities and stains.”
Butler said they’re hoping to open the new location in mid-January.
Simply Amish is a nationwide chain that sells custom furniture made by Amish families. Butler said they work with about 50 Amish families which build furniture at their homesteads, which are then shipped to a warehouse in Southern Illinois and stained for consistency.