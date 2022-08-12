They call me 100 MPH. I am a very social - I just love spending time with people. Could you... View on PetFinder
A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing almost $4,000 from Elevate Trampoline Park in Davenport has faced similar charges before.
The Happy Joe's restaurant at 2630 Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.
A man who was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs, claiming to treat or even cure the term…
Holidays are hard for Patty Thorington. Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays — gathering with family just reminds her that her son isn't there.
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. Th…
Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
East Moline has been awarded $23.7 million from RAISE grant to help make infrastructure improvements that will connect downtown all the way to the Rust Belt.
ESCP has been in the Davenport community for years. In 2020, new owners took over and grew the company from 23 employees to 68.
Scott County authorities have charged a Davenport man, alleging he sexually abused a child.
