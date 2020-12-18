11:24 a.m., DAVENPORT — The Quad Cities River Bandits baseball franchise announces it’s been invited to become an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. It’s a huge win for the former Astros affiliate. Two other Iowa teams, the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Kernels, also receive affiliate offers. But two other Iowa teams, the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings, learn they’ve been dropped by Major League Baseball as part of its minor league reorganization.
11:38 a.m., DES MOINES — As the morning’s heavy fog lifts, a UnityPoint LifeFlight helicopter receives clearance to fly. In the hours they were grounded, nurse Brian Dotts loaded a cooler of human blood into the bay, and pilot Kyle Johnson cleaned and prepped the helicopter, taking advantage of a brief respite from the increase in flights caused by transporting COVID-19 patients.
