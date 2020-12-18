11:20 p.m., WEST DES MOINES — Riehle Ratkovich, who is enjoying her third feeding, was destined to make a splash, says her mom, Janelle.

First, Janelle found out she was pregnant on her wedding anniversary, April 16, right in the middle of Iowa’s initial coronavirus lockdown. Then, Riehle blew past her due date to arrive on her aunt’s birthday. And finally, the littlest Ratkovich made her entrance as the biggest of Janelle’s three kids: 9 pounds, 2 ounces and 21 inches.

“It’s 2020, so, of course, she is going to be the largest out of my three kids,” Ratkovich says with a laugh.

Des Moines Lincoln High School sweethearts, Ratkovich and her husband, Brad, were the only ones allowed in the room when she gave birth, but they Facetimed family as soon as they could, proud to show off their new baby girl and her head full of dark hair.

“When she’s sleeping, she makes a lot of facial expressions,” Ratkovich says. “When she makes this certain face, she looks just like my husband.

"She’s already starting to have her own personality.”