11. Sound Conservatory, a music studio and store, opening in downtown Rock Island

A local source for music lessons and books is opening this spring in downtown Rock Island, called Sound Conservatory.
Andrzej Kozlowski, a Polish immigrant who grew up in New York City, always wanted to open a music store. He has a performance degree in concert piano, and played professionally for several years before stepping away and into the fitness and construction industries.
“A few years ago, I decided, ‘I need to be back’,” Kozlowski said.
He and his wife moved to the Quad-Cities in July 2021, in part because of the area’s rich history of the arts, particularly music, Kozlowski said.
“When I came here, I found that there wasn't really much of a local source for music lessons, as well as music accessories and books,” Kozlowski said. “And it's always been a dream of mine to own a music studio, as well as music store. I felt like this was the perfect opportunity to bring something like this to the community.”
Kozlowski said he also wanted to part of downtown Rock Island’s plan for revitalizing the area.
His idea for the music studio, Kozlowski said, is to offer professional-level music lessons from instructors with degrees in music, and also offer a space for music teachers in the area to access accessories and books for their students locally.
Right now, the studio is in the demolition and remodeling phase, with a hopeful opening date of March 1. The building is a former recording studio, Kozlowski said, which means they are able to reuse a lot of sound proofing insulation.
Sound Conservatory is offering early enrollment for lessons. Once the space is done, the studio will be able to offer lessons on four stringed instruments: violin, viola, cello, bass, as well as guitar instruction and piano and voice lessons.